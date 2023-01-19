U.S. President Joe Biden survey storm demaged areas

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks while California's Governor Gavin Newsom looks on, as he visits a storm-damaged area in Seacliff State Park, California, on Thursday. 

 Reuters/Leah Mills

APTOS, Calif. — U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he has "no regrets" about not publicly disclosing before the midterm elections the discovery of classified documents at his former office and believed the matter will be resolved.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last week named a special counsel to investigate the matter after classified documents were found at Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, D.C., office he used before becoming president.



