WASHINGTON, D.C. — A U.S. Department of Labor rule proposed Tuesday would make it more difficult for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, a change that is expected to shake up ride-hailing, delivery and other industries that rely on gig workers.

Gig company stocks were hammered by the news, with Uber, Lyft and DoorDash all falling at least 10%.



