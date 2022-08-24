Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden marked Ukraine's Independence Day on Wednesday with $3 billion in security assistance, Washington's largest aid package since Russia's invasion six months ago.

The aid, announced on Kyiv's Independence Day, comes as U.S. officials warn that Russia appears to be planning to launch fresh attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in coming days.



