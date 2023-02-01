US-NEWS-DEBTLIMIT-GET

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. 

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy left a White House meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday afternoon saying they had a “good conversation,” but made “no agreements, no promises” in regard to the debt limit.

The California Republican reiterated his position that he wants to lift the debt limit in a “sensible, responsible” manner “but not continue this runaway spending.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?