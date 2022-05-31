WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden vowed Tuesday to meet with lawmakers about gun control legislation, while aides said the administration is currently researching additional executive actions he might take in the aftermath of last week’s deadly massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
“I will meet with the Congress on guns, I promise you,” Biden said Tuesday from the White House.
White House officials are examining what additional actions Biden could take unilaterally — but fear he may have already exhausted all available options, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Before the Texas shooting, Biden placed additional restrictions on so-called ghost guns that are sold in kits and assembled by consumers, as well as pistol-stabilizing braces that can make handguns handle more like rifles.
Gun control advocacy groups have said Biden could do more through regulation to limit the sale of firearms, though the impact on mass shootings is likely to be minimal. Biden wants lawmakers to take a vote on legislation banning the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, Jean-Pierre said.
Biden told reporters Monday he hadn’t yet opened negotiations with GOP lawmakers on the issue, but he believed there was a chance to strike a compromise with “rational Republicans,” including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Texas Sen. John Cornyn.
But on Tuesday, the White House said that Biden disagreed with McConnell’s assessment that mental illness and school safety were at the root of the issue — and declined to detail any specific plans for conversations with lawmakers. Biden does not support legislation hardening schools, as some Republicans have proposed, Jean-Pierre said.
The White House has said it’s allowing congressional leaders to dictate the pace and framework of talks after the shooting — which killed 19 children and two teachers — prompted renewed calls for legislative action on gun control.
Democrats in Congress have repeatedly tried and failed to strengthen federal gun laws.
Biden said there had been “an awful lot of suffering” in the U.S., much of it preventable.
“I’ve been to more mass shooting aftermaths than I think any president in American history, unfortunately, and it’s — so much of it, much of it is preventable and the devastation is amazing,” he said.
