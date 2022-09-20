US-NEWS-USTAIWAN-GET

President Joe Biden's most recent comments on the U.S.-Taiwan relationship represent a policy shift, experts say.

 Getty Images/TNS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three times as president, Joe Biden has said the U.S. would defend Taiwan if China invades the island, and each time his staff argued he wasn’t changing long-standing U.S. policy to keep Beijing guessing about U.S. intentions. His fourth time makes that much harder to do.

In comments to “60 Minutes” on Sunday, Biden left no doubt where he stood, saying the U.S. would commit military forces in the event of an “unprecedented attack” by China. Pressed if that would involve U.S. men and women — unlike in Ukraine, where Biden has ruled out sending American forces — he said “yes.”



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?