US-NEWS-CONGRESS-SPENDING-BIDEN-3-ABA

President Joe Biden signs into law the Inflation Reduction Act in the State Dining Room at the White House on Tuesday.

 Abaca Press/TNS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON, D.C. — At a moment when American democracy looks increasingly vulnerable, President Joe Biden and Democrats pointed to their third landmark bill, a capstone on two years of significant legislative progress, as evidence that American government is working once again.

A nearly $400 billion investment in clean energy subsidies will mark the United States’ most serious effort ever to combat climate change. A cap on prescription drug costs will ensure that seniors on Medicare pay no more than $2,000 a year for their medications. And an extension on subsidies provided during the COVID-19 pandemic will lower health care costs for 13 million Americans.



___ ©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

