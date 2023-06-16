US-NEWS-BIDEN-SANDYHOOK-GUNS-GET

President Joe Biden speaks during the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford on June 16, 2023, in West Hartford, Connecticut. Biden addressed the continued gun violence epidemic in the United States.

 John Moore/Getty Images

HARTFORD, Conn. — Highlighting Connecticut’s role as a national leader in gun safety, President Joe Biden traveled Friday to West Hartford to hail the most comprehensive gun law in the past three decades and renew his call for a federal ban on assault weapons.

As the marquee speaker at a major national gun summit, Biden celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which he signed into law.



©2023 Hartford Courant. Visit at courant.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

