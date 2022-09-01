US-NEWS-BIDEN-HARRIS-LABORDAY-PH

President Biden gestures with a fist as he ends his speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pa., on Thursday evening.

 The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS/Tom Gralish

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden delivered an urgent call to the country Thursday night, asserting in a prime-time speech that American democracy remains in great peril and bluntly singling out the person he sees as the biggest threat to the system: former President Donald Trump.

Speaking from Independence Hall, where the United States’ experiment in self-government began 246 years ago, Biden sought to rally a divided public around the nation’s bedrock principles. At the same time, he accused the Republicans most loyal to Trump of abandoning those principles and undermining Americans’ faith in the democratic process and the justice system.



___ ©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

