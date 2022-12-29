Electric Rivian trucks purchased by Amazon are pictured in Poway California

Electric Rivian trucks purchased by Amazon are pictured charging at the Amazon facility in Poway, California, on Nov. 16. 

 Reuters/Sandy Huffaker

NEW YORK — The United States will introduce incentives on Jan. 1 for delivery firms and other companies to switch to electric trucks as part of a broad push to get polluting, workhorse vehicles off roads and out of neighborhoods.

The first-of-its-kind incentives, established under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), will offer tax credits of $7,500 or $40,000 depending on the size of the electric vehicle (EV). Delivery companies like FedEx and Amazon.com would qualify at the $7,500 level for many of their electric trucks.



