WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration plans to begin offering next-generation COVID-19 booster shots as soon as the Labor Day weekend, according to people familiar with the matter, aiming to stave off a fall surge in cases of the disease.

Food and Drug Administration regulators are expected to clear the use of COVID-19 vaccines reformulated for omicron variants next week, the people said. They asked not to be identified ahead of an official announcement.



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

