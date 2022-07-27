Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden completed his coronavirus isolation on Wednesday, six days after testing positive, declaring that his symptom-light, work-heavy virus experience represented a “real statement of where we are in the fight against COVID-19.”

Biden, 79, tested negative on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday morning, according to a memo from the president’s White House physician, Kevin O’Connor.



©2022 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

