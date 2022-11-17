US-NEWS-BIDEN-STUDENTLOANS-GET

In this photo from Oct. 21, President Joe Biden arrives to give remarks on student debt relief at Delaware State University in Dover, Delaware. Yesterday a federal judge ruled that six states trying to block President's student loan forgiveness program lacked standing. 

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The legal battle over President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt relief could be headed to the U.S. Supreme Court as the government seeks to lift a lower court order that blocked the program indefinitely.

The Biden administration, which has been fighting multiple challenges to the program, said Thursday in a Texas court filing that it planned to ask the high court to reverse a Monday order in a separate case from a federal appeals court in St. Louis involving a lawsuit brought by six Republican-led states.



