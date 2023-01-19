WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden was expected to travel to California on Thursday to tour areas hit hard by a series of deadly "atmospheric river" storms that inflicted widespread flooding, felled trees and brought mudslides to a state long gripped by extreme drought.

Biden, traveling with the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswell, was due to begin his visit in Santa Clara County, then venture by helicopter to other storm-stricken locations south of San Francisco.



