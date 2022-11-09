WASHINGTON, D.C. — One day after midterm elections that may have cost his party control of the House, President Joe Biden simultaneously touted Democratic wins and pledged to work with the GOP, vowing not to compromise on core elements of his agenda.

Biden’s remarks during a late afternoon news conference at the White House Wednesday were part olive branch and part victory lap, after a projected Republican surge failed to materialize.



