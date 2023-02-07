U.S. President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

President Joe Biden talks with retired Supreme Court Justices Stephen Breyer and Anthony Kennedy as he departs after concluding his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Tuesday. 

 Reuters/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address on Tuesday that he would cooperate with great power rival China, but vowed "to protect our country," a reference to a Chinese spy balloon that traveled across America last week.

"I'm committed to work with China where we can advance American interests and benefit the world," Biden said. "But make no mistake about it: as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did."