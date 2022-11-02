US-NEWS-BIDEN-DEMOCRACY-SPEECH-1-LA

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on preserving and protecting democracy as Election Day approaches, at the Columbus Club at Union Station in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

 Los Angeles Times/TNS/Kent Nishimura

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden issued a stark warning Wednesday about threats to American democracy, using a prime-time speech to urge voters to reject “ultra MAGA” Republicans who undermine faith in the voting process.

The president, who has sought to paint Republicans as an extremist party loyal to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” or “MAGA” movement, blamed his predecessor for a continued assault on democracy that Biden said had given rise to political violence.



