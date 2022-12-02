FILE PHOTO: Migrants in Roma, Texas

Border patrol agents process asylum seeking migrants from Central America who were smuggled from Mexico into Roma, Texas, on Nov. 6.

 Reuters/Adrees Latif/File photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden's administration would make it harder to seek asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border under several plans being considered that bear similarities to policies pushed by former President Donald Trump.

Two Department of Homeland Security officials and a person familiar with the matter said the administration is discussing a fast-track regulation to deny asylum to single adult migrants if they do not first seek protection in other countries.



