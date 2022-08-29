Purchase Access

PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden will give a prime-time speech Thursday from outside Independence Hall, warning about threats to democracy, as he makes a swing of appearances to boost Democrats with roughly two months until the midterm election.

Biden will speak about “how the core values of this nation — our standing in the world, our democracy — are at stake,” according to the White House. He will talk about “the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack. And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.”



