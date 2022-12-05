US-NEWS-BIDEN-2024-ABA

President Joe Biden answers questions from the media on the south lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 4. 

 Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — White House chief of staff Ron Klain said he expects President Joe Biden will announce he’s running for re-election after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“The president will make that decision. I expect it shortly after the holiday,” Klain said Monday at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council summit. “I expect the decision will be to do it.”



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?