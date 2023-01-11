US-NEWS-CLASSIFIED-FILES-BIDEN-ABA

President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., last month. 

 Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Joe Biden’s efforts to quell a controversy over classified documents in his private possession became more difficult after aides discovered a second set, a development that will intensify scrutiny of the president.

The revelation, reported Wednesday by NBC News and The New York Times, that records were found at a separate location from the first set are likely to prompt tough questions for the White House and fuel criticism from Republicans — even though they dismiss more serious accusations against former President Donald Trump.