WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD’s new Service Center in Olds Station requires road construction to accommodate anticipated traffic to the area.
PUD employees won’t begin relocating to the area until summer 2023, but road construction begins Monday. Paving is anticipated to start in mid-October, with the road changes completion in November 2023.
About 300 PUD employees are expected to arrive and leave the area 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:15-5:15 p.m. when the center is complete, according to a PUD pamphlet issued Tuesday to commissioners. The construction is “intended to reduce traffic congestion for all Olds Station commuters,” it read. The pamphlet also will be sent to Olds Station businesses to alert them of changes.
The first northbound Easy Street exit off of Highway 285 (North Wenatchee Avenue north of the Wenatchee River) will close for about two weeks in mid-October to allow for reconfiguring Easy Street south of Penny Road into a two-way road.
Changes include:
Removal of the onramp at Olds Station Road and Easy Street, with a three-way stop sign installed at Olds Station Road and Chester Kimm Road.
Easy Street changing to a two-way road from the Penny Road intersection south to a new extended Technology Center Way.
Traffic signal updates at East Street and Penny Road.
Technology Center Way extending to Easy Street.
Chester Kimm Road northbound becoming right-turn only onto Penny Road 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
The PUD budgeted $900,000 for the road project, as part of the service center’s $140 million capital budget, said Rachel Hansen, PUD spokesperson. Smith Excavation of Wenatchee will provide road construction and paving.
The PUD, city of Wenatchee, Chelan County and the state Department of Transportation are coordinating the road changes.
