Technology Center Way overview

The map shown here outlines road changes coming to the Olds Station area. 

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD’s new Service Center in Olds Station requires road construction to accommodate anticipated traffic to the area.

PUD employees won’t begin relocating to the area until summer 2023, but road construction begins Monday. Paving is anticipated to start in mid-October, with the road changes completion in November 2023.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

