The Bend Elks scored 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning to defeat the Wenatchee AppleSox, 15-7, on Saturday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
The AppleSox plated five in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-3 lead, but the Elks sent 15 men to the plate in an inning where each of the first 10 hitters reached before an out was recorded. Sam Linscott delivered the big blow with a three-run homer as the ninth hitter of the inning.
Wenatchee scored first with two in the bottom of the first before the Elks countered with a three-run second inning. Neither team scored again until the AppleSox’ five-run outburst in the fourth.
Justin Simpson shined for the AppleSox in his first start of the summer as he went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Adam Grob drove in two, Tino Bethancourt reached base four times and Michael O’Hara stole three bases.
Jacob Hughes started and gave up three runs in the second inning after an up-and-down first but recovered to toss two subsequent scoreless innings, retiring seven of the final eight hitters that he faced. He exited after four and the bullpen was on the hook for Bend’s big inning.
The Elks picked up their first victory since June 10 to snap a five-game losing streak. They’ll face the AppleSox on Sunday at 5:35 for a rubber match on Father’s Day. Tickets can be purchased at applesox.com/tickets.