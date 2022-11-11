ATLANTA — Even before the contest in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker headed for a Dec. 6 runoff, a staggering $262 million had already been spent on the race.

Now, with control of the U.S. Senate possibly hinging on the match-up, political analysts expect the campaigns to unleash an advertising blitz and boost spending to levels approaching the historic runoffs in Georgia two years ago.



