SEATTLE — Driving over the mountain passes after Thanksgiving? Don't wait too long to get moving.

The National Weather Service predicted Snoqualmie and Stevens passes will get 1 to 2 inches of snow Friday afternoon and evening. Heavier snowfall is on the way Saturday through Monday, when between 14 and 20 inches is expected at the two passes, said meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?