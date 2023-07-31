Twitter headquarters sign gets a makeover: 'X' marks the spot

A crew works to remove the Twitter sign as an illuminated 'X' logo is seen on top of the building in San Francisco, California, July 28, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a video. 

NEW YORK — It is gone. A giant, glowing X no longer marks the spot on the San Francisco high-rise that is headquarters to Elon Musk’s messaging company X, formerly known as Twitter.

The city building department logged 24 complaints after a weekend of the big X, which on Friday was erected on the roof of the company’s downtown San Francisco headquarters, on Market Street, to the chagrin of neighbors who complained about intrusive lights.



