WENATCHEE — The Department of Health set aside about 150 vaccination appointments this week at The Town Toyota Center for the Latino community as a part of its equitable distribution plan.
Around 5% of first vaccinations across the state went to Hispanics despite representing around 13% of the population. And in Chelan and Douglas counties, the Latino community makes up close to 60% of COVID-19 cases but are only 30% of the population.
So, The World sat down with coordinators from the DOH, community leaders and recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine to discuss why outreach into the Latino community is important for an equitable vaccine rollout and how to schedule a vaccination appointment.
If you've experienced difficulties scheduling an appointment at The Town Toyota Center, you can call CAFÉ's hotline at 509-715-3108 to receive help scheduling an appointment.