OLYMPIA — The state Senate approved a bill which would simplify payroll accounting for farmers and limit the number of paycheck cashing fees paid by farmworkers.
House Bill 1641, known as the common paymaster bill, passed the house unanimously earlier this week and was approved 47-2 by the Senate on Thursday, said Jon DeVaney, Washington State Tree Fruit Association president.
There was an amendment offered that would have put a 10-year sunset date on the bill, but it was not adopted, and the measure now goes to Gov. Jay Inslee for approval, DeVaney noted.
The bill would restore a tax liability exemption created by the Legislature in 2007 which expired at the end of 2020. The exemption prevents growers from incurring tax liability as they transfer funds between related farm entities, which are kept as separate operations to preserve water rights and crop insurance eligibility.
Without the common paymaster bill, farmworkers could receive multiple paychecks and W-2 tax forms from the different entities, DeVaney said, which can be costly for farmworkers who use check-cashing services.
___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.