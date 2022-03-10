Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

OLYMPIA  — The state Senate approved a bill which would simplify payroll accounting for farmers and limit the number of paycheck cashing fees paid by farmworkers.

House Bill 1641, known as the common paymaster bill, passed the house unanimously earlier this week and was approved 47-2 by the Senate on Thursday, said Jon DeVaney, Washington State Tree Fruit Association president.

There was an amendment offered that would have put a 10-year sunset date on the bill, but it was not adopted, and the measure now goes to Gov. Jay Inslee for approval, DeVaney noted.

The bill would restore a tax liability exemption created by the Legislature in 2007 which expired at the end of 2020. The exemption prevents growers from incurring tax liability as they transfer funds between related farm entities, which are kept as separate operations to preserve water rights and crop insurance eligibility.

Without the common paymaster bill, farmworkers could receive multiple paychecks and W-2 tax forms from the different entities, DeVaney said, which can be costly for farmworkers who use check-cashing services.

___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.