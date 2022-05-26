WENATCHEE — People are now zooming around town on about 120 Bird scooters that recently came to Wenatchee in a one-year pilot program.
The city or Bird can terminate the program with 30 days notice if things don't work. But there were no plans for that Tuesday, when Mayor Frank Kuntz donned a helmet, backpack and tennis shoes to take a spin at a news conference to publicize the scooters.
He said he enjoyed riding the scooter once he figured out how to operate it.
Fleet manager Tony Guillermo said people had to learn to ride just by doing it. He also said a scooter’s battery would last 20-25 miles going top speed on a flat surface.
He is one of two fleet managers hired by Bird who maintain, charge, move and store the scooters when necessary.
At least one person spent $60 in one week renting a scooter, Guillermo said Tuesday, as the transportation mode was popular.
The cost is $1 to “unlock” a scooter, said Anna Carr, Wenatchee Public Works Department administrative assistant, and 39 cents per minute thereafter. Most rides cost between $4 and $6, she added. But there is a 50% discount for low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans and senior citizens, according to a Bird news release. Health care and emergency services workers get two free 30-minute rides daily. Proof of eligibility must be emailed to access@bird.co, after downloading and creating an account on Bird’s app.
Kuntz said the city might ask Bird to limit where the scooters could go, like “generally around the downtown core,” because people were riding them outside city limits. "Depends on how the next few weeks go. ... This has to work for both Bird and us."
The scooters, which arrived May 16, are meant to be an “eco-friendly transportation option … used to replace gas-powered car trips when going to the store, meeting up with friends, exploring the community and taking many other daily trips,” according to a Bird release.
“Wenatchee is committed to exploring new modes of transportation that meet our community’s unique needs,” said Rob Jammerman, Wenatchee Public Works Director, in the release.
The city gets 5 cents for every ride taken, which is in its license agreement with Bird.
The agreement also states Bird would include how to ride and park the scooters in its app, as well as require a valid driver’s license for every ride to comply with city code and prevent minors from using the equipment. Bird agreed to limit the scooters to 15 mph and work with the city to promote helmet wearing. It's also not allowed to bring more than 250 scooters or other items to the city without approval.