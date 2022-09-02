Purchase Access

LOS ANGELES — The leader of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has been accused by former colleagues of stealing more than $10 million in donations from the organization for his own personal use, according to a lawsuit filed in court this week.

Shalomyah Bowers was called out in the court filing as a "rogue administrator, a middle man turned usurper" who siphoned contributions to the nonprofit activist group to use as his own "personal piggy bank," according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday.



