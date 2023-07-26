A version of this story appeared in the Douglas County Empire Press.

WATERVILLE — Monty Black has resigned from his seat on the Waterville Town Council.



Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?