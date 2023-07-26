A version of this story appeared in the Douglas County Empire Press.
WATERVILLE — Monty Black has resigned from his seat on the Waterville Town Council.
Black, formerly the council member in position 1, moved to an East Wenatchee address, which makes him ineligible to serve on the council.
“I want to thank you for the opportunity to serve our community as a councilman,” Black wrote in a letter of resignation to the Waterville Town Council. “We have sold our home and will no longer be residing in the town of Waterville; therefore, I am submitting my resignation as a Town Council member effective 7/19/2023.”
Black had no further comment.
The general process for filling a vacancy requires advertising for candidates.
Waterville Town Council, during the Town Hall Meeting on July 17, passed a motion to advertise letters of application to fill the vacant position. Candidates must submit letters of application to Mayor Jill Thompson within 30 days, with a deadline of Aug. 16.
The council plans to review letters, interview applicants, and select a candidate for council position 1 during the Sept. 5 council meeting.
According to documents provided by the town council, “The appointed official serves until a qualified person is elected at the next general municipal election at which a governing body seat is usually on the ballot.”
The other council members are: Loyd Smith, position 2; Cody Preugschat, position 3; Jammie Peterson, position 4; and Joyce Huber, position 5.
