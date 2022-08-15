Explosion in northern Crimea

Smoke billows above a treeline following an alleged explosion in the village of Mayskoye in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea on Tuesday.

 Reuters

KYIV — Moscow denounced sabotage and Ukraine hinted at responsibility for new explosions on Tuesday at a military base in the Russian-annexed Crimea region that is an important war supply line.

The blasts engulfed an ammunition depot at a Russian military base in the north of the peninsula, disrupting trains and forcing 2,000 people to be evacuated from a nearby village, according to Russian officials and news agencies.



