BLEWETT PASS — Blewett Pass reopened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday after authorities closed the highway due to a jack-knifed semi truck.
Traffic is open on Highway 97 in both directions, but traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The highway was closed from milepost 150 near Lauderdale to milepost 185.
— Pete O'Cain, World staff writer
12:35 p.m. Tuesday
BLEWETT PASS — Highway 97 at Blewett Pass closed due to a jack-knifed semi for the second day in a row Tuesday morning.
Blewett Pass was closed for a stretch Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. from milepost 150 near Lauderdale to milepost 185 after a jack knifed semi blocked all lanes, according to the state Department of Transportation. No estimated time for reopening was provided, however the department anticipated it could be several hours.
Blewett Pass also closed Monday morning due to a jack-knifed semi blocking all lanes at milepost 176, near Ingalls Creek Road. The road was closed by 8:30 a.m. and reopened by 11:30 a.m.
