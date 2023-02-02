A balloon flies in the sky over Billings

A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, Wednesday in this picture obtained from social media. 

 Chase Doak/via Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C./BEIJING — Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a visit to China that was expected to start on Friday after a Chinese spy balloon was tracked flying across the United States in what U.S. officials called a "clear violation" of U.S. sovereignty.

"After consultations with our interagency partners as well as with Congress, we have concluded that the conditions are not right at this moment for Secretary Blinken to travel to China," a senior State Department official told reporters on Friday.



