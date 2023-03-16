ANACORTES — A BNSF train derailed early Thursday on the Swinomish Reservation in the Anacortes area, according to the Washington Department of Ecology.

About 5,000 gallons of diesel had leaked as of 6 a.m., the department said. There were no injuries.



