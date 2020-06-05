WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Board of Health submitted a proposal Friday to the state for a limited COVID-19 Phase 2 reopening of Chelan and Douglas counties.
Both county commissions and the board of health met and voted to move forward with submitting a proposal.
In an email to state Secretary of Health John Wiesman, the health district said its proposal kept in the mind that the disease would remain for many more months, but the proposed move would help alleviate some of the suffering of local businesses.
Chelan and Douglas counties have had 437 positive cases of COVID-19, including 70 new cases in the last 14 days in Chelan and 42 in Douglas, according to the proposal. But both counties together currently have two patients hospitalized.
The state’s Safe Start Washington plan asks that counties have fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days before moving to the next phase.
The board of health’s proposal would include allowing:
- Outdoor activities of five or fewer people
- Outdoor gatherings of five or fewer people
- Essential travel and limited non-essential travel
- More construction
- More manufacturing
- Retail at 50% building occupancy
- Pet grooming at 25% occupancy
The proposal recommends that high-risk populations, people over 65 years old and immunocompromised, stay home, unless engaging in phase 1 activities, according to the proposal.
As part of the proposal, the health district and health care partners will monitor the disease burden and be prepared to reverse reopening if necessary, according to the document.
The board of health Zoom meeting was interrupted by a group of hackers who drew swastikas and penises on the screen and cursed.
The board of health ended the public meeting and recovened elsewhere to vote, which is allowed by state law, said Kevin Overbay, Chelan County commissioner and board of health member.