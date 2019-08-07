Manson — The boat launch at Roses Lake will be closed for maintenance.
According to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife the agency will be working on the boat launch ramp until Friday. The rest of the area will be open to the public.
The work is part of ongoing improvements to the Roses Lake launch area, according to the news release. The agency has already improved the toilet and added trail to provide more shoreline fishing.
The area will be closed again so the agency can put in a dock and pave, according to the news release.