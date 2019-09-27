WENATCHEE — The boat launch behind Pybus Market along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail will be closed seven weeks for an upgrade.
Chelan County PUD will be building a more fish-friendly dock, as well as replace eroded portions of the ramp, according to a PUD news release. The PUD will also dredge the boat basin behind the boat launch, to allow the launch to remain accessible during lower river levels.
The dock design will also allow more light into the water so predatory fish can’t hide beneath the boat launch, according to the news release.
While work is being done the parking lot to the boat launch will also be closed, according to the news release.