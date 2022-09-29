Bodies, majority of wreckage recovered from Whidbey Island plane crash

Federal investigators look at the recovered engine of the plane that crashed on Sept. 4 off Whidbey Island. The engine was recovered Wednesday.

 National Transportation Safety Board

WHIDBEY ISLAND — The bodies of multiple victims of the deadly Labor Day weekend plane crash in Mutiny Bay have been recovered, along with most of the wreckage.

Island County Emergency Management confirmed victims had been recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said Thursday afternoon that he wasn’t able to confirm the number found.



