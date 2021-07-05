WENATCHEE — An unidentified male was found dead Sunday along the Columbia River in Wenatchee.
The man was retrieved from the river about 6:30 p.m. near Hale Park, which is adjacent to the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge.
Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris said the man’s identity, age and race are unknown. An autopsy will be performed later this week to determine the cause of death.
A 21-year-old Grant County man, Harley Quint, is believed to have jumped or fallen off the pipeline bridge in late December 2020. His body was found in March near the Rock Island Dam, Harris said.