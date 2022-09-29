MOUNT MANASLU, Nepal — The body of American ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson was found Wednesday, two days after she fell off the world’s eighth-highest mountain.

Nelson, a 49-year-old mother of two, had been skiing down Mount Manaslu in Nepal when she disappeared into a crevasse near the peak Monday, according to expedition guides.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?