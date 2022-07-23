LAKE WENATCHEE — The body of a missing kayaker was recovered from the Little Wenatchee River Friday afternoon.
William Henniger of Des Moines was last seen about 8:30 a.m. on June 25, going over a waterfall about six miles up the Little Wenatchee River. According to a press release from the Chelan County Sheriff’s office, Henniger’s body was recovered around half a mile from where he was seen last.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Swift Water Rescue Team, personnel from the Chelan County Fire District 9 and volunteers, located his body yesterday afternoon. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was used to lift Henniger’s body out of the river gorge due to the area’s terrain.
Crews used drones to search for Henniger after his disappearance, though the water level was too high to search the river. On July 22, search crews determined the water level had receded to a point where crews could more safely search the area.
Sgt. Jason Reinfeld previously told The World that Henniger and another kayaker — a 37-year-old Everett man — entered the river and capsized. Henniger’s partner was able to exit the water.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone