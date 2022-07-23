Purchase Access

LAKE WENATCHEE — The body of a missing kayaker was recovered from the Little Wenatchee River Friday afternoon.

William Henniger of Des Moines was last seen about 8:30 a.m. on June 25, going over a waterfall about six miles up the Little Wenatchee River. According to a press release from the Chelan County Sheriff’s office, Henniger’s body was recovered around half a mile from where he was seen last.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

