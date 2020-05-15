LEAVENWORTH — Search and rescue personnel on Friday recovered the body of a missing Leavenworth man in the Wenatchee River outside Plain.
Jed Thorp, 40, was reported missing on Monday by his family after wandering from his Chiwawa Loop Road campsite the night before, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Authorities searched the area until Friday when a helicopter scanned the river and at about 3 p.m. spotted an object that was later identified as Thorp, the release said.
Members of Chelan County Swift Water Rescue and Marine Patrol recovered the body a mile downstream from his campsite near milepost 7.
The circumstances of his death are under investigation.
Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue assisted with the search. The sheriff's office sought the public's help locating Thorp on Thursday.