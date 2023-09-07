air-canada-boeing-787-9-dreamliner-airplane-frankfurt-airport-in-germany

Boeing 787

SEATTLE — A Boeing 737 MAX manufacturing defect discovered last month is likely to reduce the MAX delivery rate by about a third, leading to a negative cash flow and a financial loss for the third quarter, the company's chief financial officer said Thursday.

The defect is complicated to fix and affects three-quarters of the 220 parked MAXs in inventory, all of which must have the part repaired, CFO Brian West told a financial conference.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.