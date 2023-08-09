BIZ-CONGRESS-AVIATION-LAW-BOEING-SE (copy)

A Shanghai Airlines Boeing 737 MAX parked among other grounded MAXs across from Boeing Field in Seattle in June 2020. 

SEATTLE — Boeing on Tuesday revealed for the first time the breakdown of its 4,339 gross unfilled 737 MAX orders by model.

The breakdown shows the substantial sales success of the largest MAX, the MAX 10, designed for up to 230 seats. That jet won’t be certified by the FAA to enter service until next year yet has already booked just over 800 unfilled orders as of the end of July.