SEATTLE — In an executive leadership shuffle at Boeing Commercial Airplanes announced internally Tuesday, highly successful sales chief Ihssane Mounir is switching over to head the unit's supply chain and parts fabrication factories.

And Vice President Kim Smith, who for three years has managed production of the 767, Air Force tanker and 747 jets at the Everett plant, is moving out of the Commercial Airplanes division to head quality control for Boeing Global Services, which provides parts to commercial and defense customers.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?