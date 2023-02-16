FILE PHOTO: Farnborough International Airshow

The Boeing logo is seen on the side of a Boeing 737 MAX at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 20. 

 Reuters/Peter Cziborra

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Boeing said on Thursday it is merging its aircraft financing arm into its commercial airplanes business unit as part of a push to simplify its corporate structure.

After the retirement of Boeing Capital Corp. (BCC) President Tim Myers this spring, Boeing said it will "realign" the financing arm within the commercial airplane unit while still maintaining "strong coordination" with the company's treasury arm. Airfinance Journal earlier reported the move.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?