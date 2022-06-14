Emma Wendorf moves a pressure washer around the Wenatchee City Pool deck, cleaning off the dirt last week in preparations for the pool's opening for the summer season on Saturday. The pool is currently closed due to a boiler failure.
WENATCHEE — Swimmers looking to cool off at the Wenatchee city pool will be greeted by a “pool closed temporarily for mechanical issues” sign on the door.
The pool’s boiler failed Monday evening, and the facility will remained closed until it can be repaired or replaced. David Erickson, Wenatchee parks, recreation and cultural services director, said staff is still working to determine whether the boiler can be fixed.
Erickson said a reopening date for the pool has not been determined. More information will likely be available Wednesday, he said.
Wenatchee’s pool opened for the summer season on Saturday.
The Eastmont pool moved to its summer schedule on Monday and offers both summer and open lap swims daily, among other activities. For information on the Eastmont pool schedule, go to wwrld.us/EastmontPool.
