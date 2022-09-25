INDEX — The Bolt Creek fire intensified Sunday, prompting authorities to raise the evacuation level to level 2 from Skykomish to Baring, King County. Level 2 means residents should be ready to leave on short notice.

"As you may notice, there's a lot of smoke in the sky," Linda Lancaster, one of the public information officers with the Bolt Creek fire, said in a statement Sunday afternoon. "This hot, dry weather is causing the fire to kind of pick up in activity."



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?