Paeton Bangart in May filed a lawsuit in Douglas County Superior Court against his former employer claiming that his dismissal was a form of retaliation that came after he voiced concerns to the state about staffing levels at the facility.
Bangart said in the lawsuit he was fired on May 4, 2022 — only three months after he was initially hired — following a “confrontation” with the Bonaventure regional director of operations over a report he made to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The assisted living facility responded to Bangart’s claims in Superior Court by asking the court to compel Bangart to arbitrate his employment claims — a stipulation he originally agreed to as part of his employment.
Bonaventure of East Wenatchee, located at 50 29th St. N.W., is an assisted living and memory care center. It is one of 14 Bonaventure facilities in the state. The East Wenatchee Bonaventure is owned by a larger company called Mountain West Retirement Corporation based in Salem, Oregon.
Bangart’s attorney, Paul Kube, told The Wenatchee World earlier this month that they expected the motion from Bonaventure. But Kube argued it's Bangart’s right to be free from wrongful termination "independent of any underlying contractual agreement between employee and employer" based on a case in the state Court of Appeals, Wilson v. City of Monroe.
Bonaventure, on the other hand, disagreed with Kube's assessment and said that Kube is misapplying and misconstruing the case by "cherry-picking" from Wilson v. City of Monroe to justify the breach of agreement.
In Bangart's case, Bonaventure argues the agreement to use private arbitration "broadly covers any employment claims Bangart may bring against Bonaventure including, specifically, 'all state legal claims arising out of relating to [his] termination of employment,' like this one," court documents said.
Bonaventure also claimed that prior to filing the lawsuit Bangart never voiced a reason why the two parties should not go through arbitration. He instead first asked for Bonaventure to waive arbitration and later agreed to undergo the process, according to court documents.
The East Wenatchee assisted living facility is requesting the court order Bangart to arbitrate his employment claims, dismiss Bangart's claims entirely and award Bonaventure attorney fees for having to enforce the agreement in court, according to court documents.
Bonaventure did not comment in their motion on the claims Bangart made about its staffing levels.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone